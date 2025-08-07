The Community Shield trophy (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace team news ahead of the Community Shield at Wembley.

The curtain raises on the 2025-26 season when Liverpool face Crystal Palace in the Community Shield at Wembley on Sunday (3pm BST).

The Premier League champions play the FA Cup holders in the traditional fixture before the league starts the following week. And while the game is not as competitive as the equivalent fixtures on the continent, Reds head coach Arne Slot will still want to see a solid performance.

Liverpool have had a busy summer, having spent more than £250 million on Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong and Giorgi Mamardashvili while they hope to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle.

But the Reds have sold Luis Diaz, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Caoimhin Kelleher, Jarell Quansah and Tyler Morton from the squad that won the English championship so there has been significant change.

However, pre-season performances suggest that Slot’s troops have not been impacted too much. They picked up respective 4-1 and 3-2 victories in their pre-season double-header against Spanish side Athletic Bilbao. “I think in both games we created a lot of chances, scored seven goals – four in the first, three in the second – so that's very pleasing to see because we definitely didn't score every chance we had,” the Anfield boss said. “Especially in the second game in the first half, I think we could have scored a few goals more than we did. So that pleased me most, the ability to create the chances and even to score seven goals over two games is also good.

Liverpool have won the trophy 16 times, most recently in 2022 when they beat Manchester City 3-1. Palace, meanwhile, will play in the fixture for the first time and hope to deliver success.

Ahead of the Community Shield, here is the latest team news for both sides.

Liverpool team news

Joe Gomez - doubt

The defender departed Liverpool’s tour of Asia after suffering an Achilles injury. Gomez has not played in the Reds’ previous three friendlies. Slot has admitted it might be a push for Gomez to feature at Wembley or against Bournemouth.

Conor Bradley - doubt

The right-back was a surprise absence for the Bilbao games after picking up a minor problem. Slot also revealed that Bradley faces a race to get fit to feature in the capital.

Alisson Becker - doubt

Liverpool’s No.1 goalkeeper has made just one outing in pre-season. He left the Far East for a personal matter and was not back to face Bilbao.

Virgil van Dijk - minor doubt

The Reds captain was ill for the Bilbao fixtures, although Slot is optimistic that his captain will be back in time for the Community Shield.

Crystal Palace team news

Eddie Nketiah - out

The Palace striker sustained a hamstring injury in a pre-season loss to Augsburg. Nketiah is expected to be unavailable for around six weeks, per BBC Sport.

Cheick Doucoure - out

The midfielder, who has been linked with a move to Liverpool in the past, has a long-term knee injury. He’s been absent since January but has not played in pre-season.

Chadi Riad - out

The centre-back is also on the road to recovery after picking up a serious knee problem.