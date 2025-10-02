Florian Wirtz continues to come under scrutiny after Liverpool suffered a 1-0 loss against Galatasaray.

Shay Given leapt to the defence of Florian Wirtz amid calls that he should be dropped for Liverpool.

The attacking midfielder has endured a stuttering start since moving to the Reds for £100 million from Bayer Leverkusen. Wirtz has registered only a solitary assist in nine appearances in all competitions as Arne Slot’s side have struggled to hit the heights that saw them crowned Premier League champions.

After the 1-0 loss against Galatasaray in the Champions League on Tuesday night, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher called for Wirtz to be benched as he acclimatises to life at a new club. Carragher reckons that will help the Reds restore defensive solidity, having conceded a hatful of chances in last weekend’s 2-1 defeat by Crystal Palace.

Speaking on CBS Sports, Carragher said: "Right now I don't think the balance of the team is right and the obvious one that stands out is Florian Wirtz. He's just not at the races at all.

“He's a young boy coming into a new league - he has got plenty of time to go as a Liverpool player but right now I think he needs to come out of the team, Liverpool go back to what they were last season and then go from there and build some confidence, build some defensive solidity. Because right now it is a mess. It's not the losses, it is not the defeats. This has been coming from day one."

However, former Newcastle United and Aston Villa goalkeeper Given reckons that Wirtz was not the problem against Galatasaray. In fact, the ex-goalkeeper believes that the Germany international delivered an impressive performance and could have had three assists but for poor finishing from team-mates.

“I think Wirtz was the shining light in this game for Liverpool,” Given said on Premier Sports. “Yes, he didn’t score or didn’t assist but some of the stuff I was very impressed. It’s small margins. If a couple of these chances that he creates, he puts [Jeremie] Frimpong through on goal, if he puts that away, everyone is talking about a brilliant assist from Wirtz.

“There were moments he gave it away but if you’re a No.10 and forward player, there are going to be times when the forward pass is given away. That is normal. He is trying to create. There were not a lot of Liverpool players who stood out but Wirtz was one of the standout players. He played a phenomenal ball for [Alexander] Isak and if Isak sticks that away, you’re going: ‘What a pass from Wirtz, that is two assists’.

“He’s asked to move to the left-hand side and I think Conor Bradley should score. We’re talking about three assists and everyone is going: ‘What an absolute bargain’. There is a positive in there.”

Slot was asked about the performance of Wirtz against Galatasaray and if he is getting closer to the player expected when signing. The Liverpool boss replied: “Yeah but the focus is always on new signings, which is normal when you pay the amount of money we did for certain players. Florian today, especially in the first half, was many times involved in dangerous situations that we created. Like I said before the game, from the starting XI there are three or four positions different and I had to manage minutes like you could see.

“That’s why we need to rotate a bit but it’s also normal that everyone is not adjusted to everyone as you would like. In the meantime, we have only lost one Champions League game and one Premier League game.”