A former Liverpool, Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United midfielder has penned a short-term deal with Burnley

Ex-Liverpool midfielder Jonjo Shelvey has returned to England after completing a move to Championship side Burnley. The Clarets are eyeing an instant return to the Premier League as they battle Leeds United, Sheffield United and Sunderland for the second-tier’s automatic promotion spots.

The 32-year-old has agreed a deal until the end of the season after leaving Turkish Süper Lig side Eyüpspor. The midfielder who has also played for Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United, joins Burnley who face Plymouth Argyle, Leeds and Portsmouth in their next three Championship games.

Shelvey discusses Burnley move

“It feels amazing to get it done. It’s been quite a long process, but it’s all done now and I’m excited for it,” said Shelvey who had been training with the Turf Moor club for the past number of weeks. “I like the club as a whole, every time I have played against Burnley at Turf Moor it’s been tough, but I’m part of this team now and my aim is to do my best to help this club get back into the Premier League, where it belongs.

“It's just been nice being back in England and getting back into the swing of training and just trying to improve myself each day. Yeah, it's been great and I feel great. I mean, I've not stopped training. I've been back about three weeks in the country. Obviously, I've been training there for the last 10 days, and another week or so training back in Newcastle. So, I've been non-stop training and ready and raring to go

On why he opted for Burnley, he added: “I like the club. I mean, every time I've played against Burnley, it's been a grind. So, it's a tough place to come and play football as an away player. But I've watched a few of their games and I like what they're doing. And just to be part of it and help the club get back into the Premier League.”

Shelvey’s Liverpool career

The midfielder joined Liverpool from Charlton Athletic for a £1.7m fee in May 2010. The midfielder made his debut on a forgettable night at Anfield as the Reds were knocked out of the League Cup by League Two side Northampton Town. After a 2-2 draw, Liverpool lost the penalty shootout 4-2 but Shelvey scored one of the Reds spot-kicks.

The former Swansea City player spent three years at Liverpool, making 69 appearances while scoring seven goals and providing four assists. Shelvey left Liverpool for Swansea in July 2013, after a £5m deal was agreed between the clubs. It came only 12 months after Shelvey had penned a new long-term deal with the Anfield club. Posting on social media after his departure, Shelvey said: "[I] will miss the city very much. And the club! Owe a lot to everyone there! Thank you. Time to start a new chapter in life in Wales. Thank you."

Liverpool’s focus is on their Champions League duties this evening as they host Lille at Anfield. The Reds are secure in the top 24 with two games remaining and have all-but secured a top-eight spot. Meanwhile, the Reds have been linked with a striker who will be in action for Lille tonight.