Shock Liverpool transfer target reveals he had his 'suitcase packed' for summer move

Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool transfer news: The Mexican attacker was a shock target for the club across the summer.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The summer transfer window for Liverpool nearly saw a shock addition as Cesar ‘Chino’ Huerta was reportedly a target.

Having signed Federico Chiesa and Giorgi Mamardashvili, there were no other additions for Arne Slot. There were plenty of outgoings, mostly on loan, but fans were willing on the club to bring in some extra quality to help the new manager bed in. After three wins from three games however, not many are still worrying about their transfer business. And yet, the club were working on a deal to sign the Pumas UNAM star after his standout performances in Liga MX, where he registered 12 goals and 9 assists in 41 appearances. His manager Gustavo Lema previously claimed that the deal and interest was real.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Chino was scouted by one of the best clubs in the world and that’s a source of pride. What are you going to tell people? That you have a player that Liverpool wanted? No, people want to win and that’s their right. We can’t tell people anything,” he said. Now the attacker has opened up on the transfer situation, which originally would have seen him join Sunderland on loan after confirming his Liverpool move. As relayed by Sport Witness, he said: “I already had my suitcase ready, and I dropped it,” he said. “I know that sooner or later, if I keep doing things right, I’ll get the opportunity. It’s a train that only happens once and I’m focused on Pumas. I come to the national team, and I try to do my best to help my team. I know the rest will come soon.”

He hasn’t let such speculation ruin his start to the new campaign. Two goals and one assist in six games has been a good start as he also recorded his 11th appearance for Mexico in the current international break. With 83 minutes in the draw against Canada, he failed to make much of an impact in a low-stakes friendly with just 26 touches and five of his nine passes completed.