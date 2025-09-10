Alisson Becker impressed for Brazil despite their 1-0 loss against Bolivia in their final 2026 World Cup qualifying fixture.

Alisson Becker’s Brazil brought the curtain down on their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign with defeat.

The Liverpool goalkeeper could do little about Selecao’s 1-0 loss at the hands of Bolivia. The game, which took place at an altitude of more than 4,000 metres in La Paz, was settled by a penalty from Miguel Terceros in first-half stoppage-time.

Brazil had already booked their spot next year’s World Cup, which takes place in the USA, Mexico and Canada. But they accrued their worst-ever points tally in the country’s history with just 28. They finished fifth in the South American table behind Argentina, Ecuador, Uruguay and Colombia.

Carlo Ancelotti, appointed Selecao boss earlier this year, lost his first game in charge. But had it not been for Alisson, the defeat would have been more emphatic. The Reds stopper was handed the captain’s armband and kept the scoreline down. He would have earned his country a draw but for Terceros’ spot-kick.

Brazil media on Alisson’s performance

ESPN Brasil handed Alisson a player rating of 8/10, which was the highest of the Brazil team. Meanwhile, Terra felt the former AS Roma man was worthy of a 7.5.

Meanwhile, Jogada10 dished out Alisson a 7 and that he was his country’s best performer. It commented: “He was the Brazilian player who showed up most in the game, making some good saves, including one in the final stretch of the game, when he had already crossed the line.”

Goal delivered the 31-year-old the same score and said: “Guessed the right way on the penalty, but it was struck too hard for him to do anything about it. Made a bunch of saves otherwise.”

GE Globo were slightly more harsh as they handed Alisson a mark of 6.5. That still replaced him above the rest of his team-mates, though. The media outlet reported: “Bolivia exploited shots from outside the box, taking advantage of the altitude, but the goalkeeper was steadfast. The most difficult save came in the 41st minute of the second half, on a header by Algarañaz. He found the corner of the penalty kick but couldn't save it.”

‘Have to always be ready’

Alisson will return to Merseyside ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League campaign recommencing against Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday. The additional day of recovery should allow Alisson to feature between the posts despite having to recover from playing at high altitude and having a lengthy return from South America.

Since moving to Anfield from Roma in 2018, Alisson has been undisputed No.1 keeper. He has won eight major trophies, including the Champions League and two Premier League crowns, and many feel he is the best in the world.

Speaking to Liverpool’s match-day programme before the 1-0 victory over Arsenal before the international break, Alisson said: “For me, what I see as a goalkeeper, to be at the top level you need to have good positioning, first of all. You need to have speed, you need to have agility and to play in the Premier League you need to be strong as well and good on set-pieces and good on timings.

“To be a Liverpool FC goalkeeper, you have to be good at sweeping up some balls as well, working outside the box and also playing with your feet. So I think all of these attributes have the same importance for being a top goalkeeper for Liverpool FC. And I always try to improve myself in all aspects, to cover all the gaps, because I know the opposition I face here.

“They are top players in the Premier League and Champions League. Whoever we play and wherever we play, we face top players, top quality, and as goalkeepers we have to be always ready to make the difference for the team.”