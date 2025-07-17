Alexander Isak and Simon Jordan, inset. Pictures: Getty Images | Pictures: Getty Images

Liverpool would be willing to sign Alexander Isak if Newcastle are open to a sale.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simon Jordan has suggested that Alexander Isak’s agent is manipulating the speculation around the Newcastle United striker’s future.

Liverpool are keen to sign Isak, having declared their interest to the Magpies. The decision came after Newcastle started to advance in their bid to sign Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Isak is the talisman of Eddie Howe’s side, scoring 27 goals last season to help them qualify for the Champions League and win the Carabao Cup. He has three years remaining on his St James’ Park contract and Newcastle have held talks over potentially making the Sweden international the highest-paid player in the club’s history. But Liverpool are willing to sign Isak for a fee of around £120 million if Newcastle are ready to sell.

An intriguing saga could ensue as the Reds look to continue to recruit from a position as strength as Premier League champions. Although they won the title last season in Arne Slot’s maiden campaign, the centre-forward position was somewhat problematic.

What’s been said

Former Crystal Palace owner Jordan has suggested that Isak’s agent is behind the situation to potentially strongarm Newcastle giving him a new deal. Speaking on talkSPORT, Jordan said: “The money they're asking for for this kid (Ekitike)... he didn't hit the ground running at PSG, did he? He's gone to Frankfurt, played 30-40 games, and is a £90 million footballer. The world has gone mad.

“I would assume Newcastle are in a situation where they are able to meet the challenges of PSR (profit and sustainability rules). Newcastle have kicked on, they have won a cup, and got a Champions League berth. They have seen the success of [Aston] Villa, who really profited from this new format (of the Champions League).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Buying a player like this, if they are indeed to supplement Isak, they are putting their best foot forward. They're saying we've had three years now under the Saudi ownership, we have got Eddie Howe who has gone from strength to strength and a team who are a joy to watch. If they're going to have a go, now is as good as any.

“I look at the Isak situation and this is all agent manipulation. During the background noise, he wants to rock in with three years left on his contract and wants a pay rise.I If you're able to put the fear of god into Newcastle, which is by saying: 'These guys over here, a legacy football club, Premier League champions, they’re going to come sniffing with with £130 million bid - which won't get him out of Newcastle, they've have to go bigger and bolder' then you've got a case to say to Newcastle: 'Pay me up'.

“No-one held you down and put thumbscrews on you and suggested you sign this paltry sum of £120,000 per week. You've got what you and your agent asked for. Now, coming out with three years to go, not 18 months to go, and potentially saying I can exploit the circumstances is the reality of the world but is a little bit whiffy. You signed a contract, you've got three years to go, pack it in.”