Alex Ferguson shows his frustration during a Man Utd game in 2012. | Getty Images

Everton’s historic result against Manchester United proved to be the unravelling of Sir Ale Ferguson’s title hopes.

David Moyes has reflected on his time managing Everton as he finds himself out of work following his departure from West Ham United. The Irons confirmed back in May that the 61-year-old would be leaving the club by mutual consent upon the expiration of his contract at the end of the season.

After four-and-a-half years with West Ham and a UEFA Europa Conference League title, Moyes is looking ahead to his next challenge in his career. He has also looked back at the clubs before the Hammers, including his 11-year tenure with Everton.

"I am from a city [Glasgow] that is not unlike Liverpool. I am joining the people's football club. The majority of people you meet on the street are Everton fans. It is a fantastic opportunity, something you dream about. I said 'yes' right away as it is such a big club,” Moyes said following his appointment back in 2002.

The English manager would eventually leave Goodison Park to take on the role of Manchester United manager, following Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure in 2013. The legendary Red Devils boss had hand-selected his fellow Scot to become his successor at Old Trafford, which is something Moyes discussed on an episode of The Rest Is Football podcast.

He reflected on the moment Ferguson told him he would be the next United manager, which came as a surprise following their recent falling out when Moyes played a huge part in the Red Devils’ failed 2012 Premier League title charge.

Moyes’ Everton played out one of the most entertaining fixtures of the season as they drew 4-4 with United at Old Trafford, fighting back after initially going 3-1 down. The dropped points for Fergie and his team ultimately cost them the league title as Manchester City triumphed with their first ever Premier League title, snatching the silverware only on goal difference after clawing back an eight-point deficit.

However, just days before Everton’s inspired comeback against United, they were knocked out of the FA Cup at the hands of rivals Liverpool. The Toffees were denied a shot at facing Chelsea in the final and Ferguson quizzed Moyes on why his side seemingly did not try as hard against Liverpool as they did United to cost them the league.

“Sir Alex had said to me that we’d tried harder in that game [vs United] than we did against Liverpool in the semi-final of the FA Cup at Wembley. I said to him: ‘Do you know what I’d have done to beat Liverpool as Everton manager at Wembley in the semi-final of the FA Cup? I’d have given anything!’

“At that time we were actually a better team than Liverpool but we lost 2-1. The next week we drew four each and it was the usual as you go into Alex’s room and it’s great wine but he never looked at me, he kept looking at the racing on the telly and he said: ‘You should have f***ing tried as hard as that last week.’”