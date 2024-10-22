Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Arsenal team news ahead of the clash against Liverpool in the Premier League.

Bukayo Saka was absent from Arsenal’s latest training session.

The winger missed the Gunners’ 2-0 loss at AFC Bournemouth last weekend, having suffered a hamstring issue while on England duty. And as Arsenal prepare to face Shakhtar Donetsk tonight in the Champions League, Saka is looking highly doubtful to be involved. He was not spotted with the rest of his team-mates during yesterday’s open session at the Sobha Realty Training Centre.

As a result, it means that Mikel Arteta’s men may face a race against time for Saka to be fit for the seismic Premier League clash against Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Both outfits have ambitions of ending Manchester City’s four-year stranglehold on the top flight crown. Liverpool head into the encounter at the summit of the table after a 2-1 win over Chelsea - and four points above the Gunners.

In addition, Jurrien Timber was not spotted in Arsenal training, while captain Martin Odegaard remains absent with ankle ligament damage. Odegaard is yet to return to training having been sidelined for a month.

The Gunners are pondering whether to appeal William Saliba’s red card after he was sent off against Bournemouth. Arteta did initially admit that it was unlikely Arsenal would try to get the decision overturned after the loss. However, before the Shakhtar Donetsk encounter, Arteta has changed his mind and that club officials were weighing up whether to indeed appeal to the FA. He said: "I leave that more to the club to understand the circumstances. They will have to decide it.”

Arsenal have until the end of today to decide whether they will attempt to get Saliba’s one-match ban overturned. Meanwhile, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney are currently on the sidelines for the Gunners.