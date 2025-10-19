Mario Balotelli of Liverpool reacts during a match | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

These former Liverpool and Everton players remain without a club

The period between the summer and winter transfer windows allows clubs to plan ahead for upcoming deals or cast their line into the free agent pool.

Every year, dozens of players are available to sign without transfer fees, even months after their release from their former clubs.

The current free agent market is still heavily packed with talent looking for the next chapter in their careers. As things stand, there are still some names who will be very familiar to both Liverpool and Everton fans without a club in October. Let’s take a look at them.

Five-time Liverpool trophy winner still without a club

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

The former Liverpool midfielder joined the club in 2017 from Arsenal and produced some memorable goals during his time at Anfield. In his six years in red, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain won five trophies under Jurgen Klopp, including the Premier League and Champions League. However, his time was hampered with injury setbacks.

In 2023, Oxlade-Chamberlain was released from the club following the expiration of his contract, along with Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita and James Milner. He signed for Besiktas two months later but failed to make a significant impact. Now 32, the midfielder’s contract in Turkey was mutually terminated in August and he remains without a club.

Dele Alli

Dele Alli has made just one appearance since 2023. After he left Tottenham Hotspur in 2022, the former England international’s career has taken a significant nosedive, with injuries playing a big part in that. Dele has also opened up on his struggles with mental health problems.

The midfielder signed for Everton on a free transfer and made just 13 appearances during his time on Merseyside. He left the Toffees when his contract expired last summer but continued to train and undergo rehab work.

After moving to Como in January 2025, Dele struggled to bed in and saw his contract terminated less than nine months later after being told he was not part of the club’s plans.

Javier Manquillo

Javier Manquillo joined Liverpool on a two-year loan deal from Atletico Madrid in 2014, under Brendan Rodgers. However, after the first season at Anfield, the La Liga side confirmed his loan move had been terminated.

Manquillo left Atleti in 2017 to sign for Newcastle United, where he spent six-and-a-half years. He returned to Spain to sign for Celta Vigo last summer but is now without a club following the expiration of his contract.

Flop whose Liverpool move was ‘worst mistake of his life’ a free agent

Mario Balotelli

Up there as one of the biggest flops in Liverpool transfer history, Mario Balotelli is now 35 and a free agent. After failing to get off the ground at Anfield and going down in history as one of their weakest striker signings, the Italian is without a club following his release from latest side Genoa.

Balotelli has made it clear how he feels about his spell at Liverpool, which came to an end in 2016 after his unsuccessful move from AC Milan.

“It was the worst mistake of my life. Apart from the fans, who were fantastic with me, I must be honest, and the players, who I had a good rapport with, I didn't like the club,” the Italian said after his exit.

Gerard Deulofeu

Spanish winger Gerard Deulofeu joined Everton on a permanent move in 2015 after a successful loan spell. After two years with the Toffees, he returned to Barcelona after they activated his buy-back clause, following a loan spell with AC Milan.

Deulofeu returned to England in 2018 when he signed for Watford, also following an initial loan stint. He became the first Hornets player to score a Premier League hat-trick in 2019.

From October 2020, Deulofeu had been in Italy with Udinese. However, even after extending his time through to 2026, an injury set him back and his contract was terminated in January 2025. He has been without a club since.

Victor Moses

Like Manquillo, Victor Moses spent some time with Liverpool on loan. The former Nigeria international signed for the Reds from rivals Chelsea in 2013 but found regular playing time hard to come by during his time at Anfield.

After his loan spell in red, Moses returned to Chelsea, where he was sent on loan a further five times before leaving Stamford Bridge for Spartak Moscow. His latest move saw the 34-year-old sign for Luton Town on a short-term deal last September, before being released this summer following the expiration of his contract.

