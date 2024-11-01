Mohamed Salah of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on November 01, 2024 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Things spotted from Liverpool training.

Liverpool have uploaded training photos from Friday’s session ahead of their Premier League clash against Brighton.

As confirmed by head coach Arne Slot earlier in the day at his pre-match press conference, Diogo Jota, Federico Chiesa nor Alisson Becker are ready to return. The injured trio have all been ruled out of action until after the international break later this month. Harvey Elliott also continued his rehab from a fractured footb.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports’ Vinny O’Connor reported earlier in the day that Conor Bradley and Jarell Quansah underwent a separate session from the rest of the squad at the AXA Training Centre. That appeared correct, with Liverpool snapping a photo of the pair together with, with strength and conditioning coach Chris Black in the background.

Bradley made his return from injury in Liverpool’s 3-2 win at Brighton in the Carabao Cup earlier this week. The right-back featured for the entire 90 minutes. Meanwhile, Quansah was playing his first game in almost a month and was subbed in stoppage-time. The fact they did not partake in full team training does not mean the duo will be unavailable as the Seagulls visit Anfield tomorrow.

But apart from that, it does not appear that there are any new absences. Trey Nyoni came off the bench at Brighton to make his second senior appearance and the highly-regarded 17-year-old midfielder continued to rub shoulders with Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah and Co.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ryan Gravenberch were given the evening off entirely against Brighton but are expected to be back in Liverpool’s starting line-up.

Players spotted in training

Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Jaros, Davies.

Defenders: Alexander-Arnold, Bradley* Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Quansah*, Robertson, Tsimikas.

Midfielders: Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones, Endo, Morton, Nyoni.

Forwards: Salah, Nunez, Diaz, Gakpo.

*Trained away from the main group.