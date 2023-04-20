Things spotted in Liverpool training ahead of the Premier League fixture against Nottingham Forest at Anfield.

Ben Doak and Drawin Nunez of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on April 19, 2023 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool have been put through their paces in training ahead of their clash against Nottingham Forest at Anfield this Saturday (15.00 BST).

The Reds have uploaded photos from their session at the AXA Training Centre yesterday, having reported back for duty after a 6-1 thrashing of Leeds United on Monday evening.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With eight fixtures remaining, Jurgen Klopp’s side have little margin for error in their pursuit of European qualification.

However, for the visit of Forest, it appears that Naby Keita may again be absent. The midfielder hasn’t featured for Liverpool since returning from the international break with Guinea having sustained a muscle injury. Keita was photographed a couple of weeks ago running with one of the members of the Reds’ backroom staff.

Meanwhile, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were also not spotted. Konate played the entire game against Leeds although the latter pair were not involved. The Liverpool Echo reports that Konate and Gomez were undergoing individual sessions rather than being involved in the full group. Konate missed a couple of days of training last week and may be being carefully managed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Oxlade-Chamberlain has been a peripheral figure this campaign and has not been included in the past three match-day squads.

Stefan Bajcetic and Calvin Ramsay continue their respective recoveries from adductor and knee injuries. The pair are ruled out for the rest of the campaign.

Highly-rated teenage duo Ben Doak and Bobby Clark with called up to first-team duty, while goalkeepers Harvey Davies and Fabian Mrozek, both 19, rubbed shoulders with Alisson Becker, Caoimhin Kelleher and Adrian.

Advertisement