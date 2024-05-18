Arne Slot has officially confirmed he will take over from Jurgen Klopp at the end of his emotional final season with Liverpool. A lot of change is on the horizon from the Reds and there is a lot of speculation over the players who could be moving in and out of the club under this upcoming new reign.
As we approach the summer transfer window, we’ve taken a look at Liverpool’s current situation and put together six players who should be sold on ahead of the new season, and five targets the Reds should be pushing to sign to bolster their ranks and return once again as title challengers.
1. Sell: Sepp van den Berg
Many hoped Van den Berg would become a star at Liverpool but he has struggled to breakthrough into the first team in the same way other youngsters have over the years. This is now his third loan spell away from Anfield and he doesn't seem much closer to challenging for a place in the first team, especially with Liverpool actively exploring the market for new centre-backs.
2. Sell: Calvin Ramsay
Speaking of emerging talents at Anfield, Conor Bradley has excelled this season and with both him and Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back, there is next to no room for any more competition. Calvin Ramsay's chances of competing for a regular spot in this Liverpool side are extremely slim and it will be best for him to pursue a move where he will be a starting option.
3. Sell: Caoimhin Kelleher
Selling Kelleher will be a blow for Liverpool and this probably won't be a decision they will take likely, as he has been solid this season when filling in for Alisson. But he deserves to be No.1 and the Reds just can't offer him that right now, so the club should grant him the opportunity to be an undisputed first choice somewhere else.
4. Sell: Nat Phillips
Nat Phillips massively impressed when he stepped up during Liverpool's catastrophic defensive injury problem during the 2020/21 season. However, he has slipped right back down the pecking order and has been loaned out three times since.
