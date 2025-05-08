Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool vs Arsenal team news ahead of the Premier League fixture at Anfield.

It was the game that many thought might be the Premier League title decider. But instead, Liverpool go into the encounter already crowned champions when they welcome Arsenal to Anfield on Sunday.

The Reds and the Gunners were battling to be anointed conquerors of England for much of the season. But Liverpool have held the upper hand for most of it. After going top of the table on 2 November, it was a position they did not relinquish and only stretched clear of Arsenal. A 5-1 triumph over Tottenham Hotspur on April 27 meant that Arne Slot won the Premier League in his maiden season as head coach - and with four matches to spare. The Gunners’ wait to win their first top-flight gong since 2004 goes on, with Mikel Arteta again looking like he will have to settle for runners-up.

However, Arsenal still face a battle to finish second for a third successive year. Their 2-1 loss at the hands of Bournemouth last week means Manchester City have closed the gap by three points.

Liverpool lost 3-1 at Chelsea last weekend but Slot made six changes to his side. However, he may look to go strong against the Gunners and underline why the Reds have finished top of the pile.

Ahead of the encounter, here’s a look at the team news for both sides.

Liverpool team news

Joe Gomez - out

The defender is coming towards the end of his recovery from hamstring surgery. Slot is hoping that Gomez can play a part in the final few games but this is likely to come too soon for him. Slot said last month: “If his recovery goes well, he would be able to [play] maybe in the last one or two games of the season. But he is still not training with us yet. But he is coming closer and closer to train with the team.

Ryan Gravenberch - return

The midfielder was given deservedly given a rest against Chelsea given he had started every league game up to that point. Gravenberch is likely to be back in the squad and there’s a good chance he will take up his usual berth in the number-six role.

Arsenal team news

Gabriel Jesus - out

The forward has been absent since December after rupturing his ACL. He will not be back until next season starts, at a minimum.

Kai Havertz - out

The striker sustained a hamstring issue during Arsenal’s warm-weather training camp in Dubai in February. Arteta does hope that Havertz could be back for play some part in the final games of the campaign.

Gabriel Magalhaes - out

The key centre-back underwent hamstring surgery last month and the aim to get him ready for the start of next season.

Takehiro Tomiyasu - out

The full-back has been plagued by knee problems and he had surgery in February. Tomiyasu won’t be back until towards the end of the year.

Jorginho - out

The midfielder has a lung injury that has kept him out for around a month. He could be back before the end of the season.

Neto - return

The goalkeeper could not feature against Bournemouth because he was ineligible to face his parent club.