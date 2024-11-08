Liverpool vs Aston Villa team news ahead of the Premier League fixture.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are looking to sign off before the latest international break still top of the Premier League.

The Reds have been flying form since the season recommenced last month and proved plenty of the doubters wrong. Their fixture list was challenging but they have come through those tests with aplomb. Wins over Chelsea, Brighton (twice), RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen were secured, as well as a 2-2 draw at Arsenal. Not only do Arne Slot’s men sit at the summit of the Premier League but also in the Champions League standings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool face one final stern examination, though as they welcome Aston Villa to Anfield on Saturday. Unai Emery’s side again have designs on finishing in the Premier League top-four, although suffered a surprise 1-0 loss to Club Brugge in the Champions League to end their perfect start.

The Reds will again be without four players. Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota, Harvey Elliott and Federico Chiesa are all sidelined and Slot will hope he can get the quartet back to fitness after the international break - and before the busy festive period.

Slot has changes to his Liverpool line-up to make despite a 4-0 victory over Leverkusen. The key one is whether to continue with hat-tick hero Luis Diaz as a makeshift striker or bring back Darwin Nunez, who is the recognised number-nine option.

Villa head to Merseyside having failed to win their previous four games. Their injury situation is looking healthier, although it’s unlikely that Everton academy product Ross Barkley will be involved. In addition, Matty Cash missed the defeat by Brugge with a minor issue and it remains to be seen if he will be back.