Liverpool have agreed to sign Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen for a club-record fee of £100 million.

Florian Wirtz has been told that he must swiftly adapt to pace of the Premier League if he is to hit the ground running at Liverpool.

The Reds have finally made a breakthrough with Bayer Leverkusen to sign the attacking midfielder. Liverpool have agreed a club-record fee of £100 million, which could become a British transfer record of £116 million should certain add-ons be achieved.

Wirtz is regarded as one of the best upcoming talents in Europe. Aged 22, he has recorded a total of 58 goals and 65 assists in 197 appearances for Bayer Leverkusen. In the 2023-24 season, he played a leading role to help Die Werkself win their maiden Bundesliga title along with the DFB-Pokal. The only game that Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen lost that campaign was in the Europa League final at the hands of Atalanta.

Yet the fact that Liverpool are splashing out such a high fee does not mean that Wirtz will be an instant success. Naby Keita struggled at the Reds after leaving Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in 2019, while Timo Werner and Kai Havertz could not make the desired impact at Chelsea, having thrived in Germany.

What’s been said

Erik Meijer had a brief spell at Liverpool between 1999-2000 and became somewhat of a cult hero despite netting only two goals in 24 games. And he admitted he’s happy Wirtz is moving to Anfield rather than staying in his native Germany and joining superpowers Bayern Munich.

Speaking to BILD, Meijer said: “I didn't have Florian's quality. I had to get used to the pace first and was often glad when the first half was called off. Florian has to get used to the pace quickly, and the opponents will also be stronger. The pressure is there; he has to deliver. But I'm not worried about him at all. Especially since the quality of the players alongside him is even higher than those at Leverkusen."

“I'm very happy that Flo is going to Liverpool and not Bayern Munich, because that would have been the easy route. He's made his decision and is choosing the more complex path to test himself and see if he's at the level of Florian Wirtz, who fascinated us in the Bundesliga. I'm sure it will be really good."

Liverpool plans for Wirtz

Liverpool’s swoop for Wirtz came as a pleasant surprise given he appeared to be Bayern Munich-bound, while Manchester City were keen.

There has been some debate as to where the Germany international will play for the Reds. He primarily operates in the No.10 position but that role was filled by Dominik Szoboszlai as Arne Slot’s side cruised to the Premier League title last season. Szoboszlai’s pressing and energy allowed Mo Salah to stay in more threatening positions.

Wirtz is tactically flexible as he’s played on the left flank for Leverkusen as well as a false striker. But Meijer believes that Liverpool head coach Slot has signed Wirtz to operate in between the lines of the opposition - the Schnittstellen, which translates to interfaces in English. Meijer added: “He wants him because Florian is an attacking player who can work the interfaces and play the interfaces. Liverpool likes to do that.”