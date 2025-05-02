Vitezslav Jaros, Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, Sipke Hulshoff, assistant Manager of Liverpool, Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Alexis Mac Allister and Darwin Nunez celebrate with the fans after confirmation of winning the Premier League title in the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield on April 27, 2025 in Liverpool, England. | Getty Images

Liverpool confirmed themselves as Premier League champions last weekend

Liverpool head to Chelsea on Sunday afternoon in their first outing since being confirmed as 2024-25 Premier League champions. The Reds romped over the line with a dominant 5-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield.

Manager Arne Slot faced the media on Friday as he put the final touches on his side’s preparations for the visit to Stamford Bridge. During his press conference he was asked about midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, who was named player of the match against Spurs last weekend.

The World Cup winner fired in a stunning goal with his left foot to put Liverpool 2-1 up last weekend as the hosts did not look back as they added another three goals to spark brilliant scenes in and out of Anfield.

Arne Slot says rare combination of qualities makes Mac Allister a stand out player

Mac Allister has made 33 appearances for Liverpool in the Premier League this season, missing just one game. Slot believes that Mac Allister is one of the few midfielders in world football who is just as good without the ball as he is with it.

The Dutchman said: "I don't think he is underrated by me because he played maybe every game or close to every game. Maybe the few times he didn't play that was because he needed rest or he got a knock, so he couldn't play.

"[He's a] very important player, [has] game intelligence [and is] so comfortable on the ball. But what makes him even more special to me is normally players that have so much game inside and are so comfortable on the ball are not as aggressive and intense without the ball.

"He is one of the few players in the world that combines this great game intelligence, great on the ball, but [with] a tenacity without the ball. In our midfield, he stands out in terms of tenacity."

Mac Allister proving one of Jurgen Klopp’s best Liverpool signings

Mac Allister joined the Reds from Brighton and Hove Albion in the summer of 2023 for a fee of £35m. That is proving to be a remarkable deal for Liverpool in the current transfer market. The 26-year-old still has plenty of years ahead of him and is a regular fixture in the Reds midfield.

He has five goals and four assists in the Premier League this season and also netted twice in the Champions League. His tenacity is highlighted by the sheer number of tackles he has made this season. He has made 95 successful challenges this campaign in the Premier League, with only five players across the division bettering that total.

After Liverpool won the title, Gary Lineker named Mac Allister as the Reds’ unsung hero.

“I think at the start of the season, everyone was going, 'well, we’re not sure [about how well Liverpool will do this season]. They’re not strengthening their midfield,'" Lineker said on The Rest is Football podcast.

“But the way he [Slot] has got them to work in there and, you know, he’s rotated at times between some of the players. But perhaps one goes under the radar a little bit as one of those unsung heroes: Mac Allister. What a consistent performer he is. And he’s got a special goal in him. What a hit that was as well against Tottenham today.”