Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD5 match between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid C.F. at Anfield on November 27, 2024 in Liverpool, England.

Ibrahima Konate injury update ahead of Liverpool vs Man City.

Ibrahima Konate has confirmed he’s set for a period on the Liverpool sidelines.

The defender suffered an injury in the closing stages of the Reds’ 2-0 win over Real Madrid earlier this week. Konate hobbled off the Anfield pitch in discomfort.

Liverpool have continued to assess the France international, who has been in imperious form this season alongside centre-back partner Virgil van Dijk. But taking to Instagram, Konate has admitted that he will require a period of recovery, which has ruled him out of Sunday’s seismic Premier League title showdown against Manchester City, although no time frame on when he’ll be back has been given.

Konate said: “So frustrating to pick up this injury right at the end of a great game on Wednesday night. Now we start the recovery process but one thing I promise is I will come back and be the best I can be once again. Thank you for the amazing support at Anfield. Inshallah we will keep going and I will support the team every step of the way.”

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot will have to shuffle his defence against City. Either Joe Gomez or Jarell Quansah could replace Konate in central defence. Meanwhile, Conor Bradley is also a major doubt to face Pep Guardiola’s side after being forced off in the closing stages against Madrid. Trent Alexander-Arnold is now ready to start after a hamstring injury, though, and is expected to replace Bradley.

Liverpool will head into the encounter eight points clear of City at the summit of the Premier League table.