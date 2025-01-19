Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool earned a 2-0 win at Brentford as they are now six points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Arne Slot hailed the impact of Harvey Elliott to earn Liverpool victory over Brentford.

The Reds plundered two stoppage-time goals in their 2-0 win at the Gtech Community Stadium. It appeared that Liverpool would have to wait to secure their first victory of 2025 as they were unable to break down a stoic Brentford defence. However, Slot’s substitutions proved pivotal to ensuring Liverpool now have a six-point lead at the summit of the Premier League table.

Darwin Nunez came off the bench to fire a double - but Elliott played a part in both goals. He slid in the through ball for Trent Alexander-Arnold to assist the opener before he teed up Nunez’s second.

Elliott has had a stuttering season so far, having been sidelined for around three months with a fractured foot and has had limited minutes since returning. But he made his mark in the title race - and Slot saluted the impact of the 21-year-old.

Asked by LiverpoolWorld about Elliott’s performance, Anfield head coach Slot said: “I was [delighted by his performance when he came on] and I'm happy we give you a chance to ask another question! All the other interviews, there was a lot of focus on Darwin because he scored two goals and every time I said: 'Yeah, but don't forget Harvey – he had a big impact on both goals as well’.

“It's so nice for me, for us as a team, that I have players that can impact the game on the bench as well. This happened at Forest with [Diogo] Jota and Kostas [Tsimikas] and today with Harvey and with Darwin.

“If you only focus on results again, if you also focus on performance – which I do – I also liked Robbo [Andy Robertson] and Curtis [Jones] when they came in and Federico [Chiesa] was only [on] for five minutes, so you can't say a lot about that. But it's nice to have so many opportunities on the bench, that's why they have to stay available, they have to stay fit, because one of the strengths of the team is not only four good centre-backs but definitely also players that can impact the game from the bench.”

After draws against Manchester United and Nottingham Forest, Liverpool managed to earn their first win in the league since 29 December. And it proved a timely triumph, with second-placed Arsenal being held to a 2-2 draw against Aston Villa.

Yet Slot has been happy with the Reds’ recent performances and cannot ask for any more from his troops. He added: “1We are in an industry that's only talking about the results... as a manager I told the players during this week again I couldn't have asked for more in the Forest game – only one counter-attack conceded and so many chances created against a team that hardly ever concedes any chance at all in their games. Brentford has never faced this season, I am 99.9 per cent sure, 37 shots in a game, so what can I ask more of our players?

“I saw today Brentford were more of a threat on the counter-attack than Forest were, let that be clear, but that has also to do with a lot of credit you have to give to Brentford because I saw their game on Tuesday where it was a completely equal game, both teams had numerous chances and they came back after 2-0 behind [against Manchester City]. We knew how hard it was to play here, we knew how hard it is to play at Forest and we knew how difficult it is to play against such a low block, as United played against us and later on against Arsenal. [The] second [half] of the season, [it] is always more difficult to win but I cannot ask for more from these players, they give everything they have.”