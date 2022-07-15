Diogo Jota and Alisson Becker have both suffered injuries during Liverpool’s pre-season tour.

Diogo Jota is highly unlikely to feature for Liverpool yet again today.

The Reds play their second pre-season friendly of the summer against Crystal Palace at the Singapore National Stadium.

However, Jota was forced to undergo a scan for a recurrence hamstring injury he suffered in a Nations League match playing for Portugal last month.

The forward, who scored 22 goals last season, has undergone a problem to reveal the extent of his problem.

Jota missed Liverpool’s 4-0 loss to Manchester United earlier this week because of the issue.

What’s been said

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said: “So, Diogo is unlucky.

“Diogo was not involved [against United] because of an injury he got at the end of his season.

“He trained yesterday fully and got injured again, so that’s really not cool but we have to wait for the results. He had further assessment this morning so we have to see.”

Alisson injury update

Meanwhile, Alisson Becker also sustained a complaint during training.

With the start of the Premier League season little more than three weeks away, it’s unlikely the keeper will be risked - especially with No.2 Caoimhin Kelleher being omitted from the tour of the Far East due to injury.

Klopp added: “Ali was not 100 per cent. He finished the session earlier, was doing the warming up and felt something so now there we have to wait as well.