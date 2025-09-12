Maynor Figueroa of Wigan celebrates scoring a long range goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Stoke City and Wigan Athletic at the Britannia Stadium on December 12, 2009 in Stoke on Trent, England. | Getty Images

Liverpool have introduced some of their younger players into first-team training this season

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are back in action this weekend with the first international break of the season done and dusted.

Reds supporters got a short glimpse of Alexander Isak as he played 18 minutes for Sweden over their two games. The striker’s minutes were limited as he did not have a proper pre-season as he waited for his move to Merseyside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A £125m deal was completed with Newcastle United on deadline day and this week Isak reported for training for the first time since signing his contract at Anfield. This week also saw the return of Jeremie Frimpong to Liverpool training.

The £29m summer signing from Bayer Leverkusen had spent the last few weeks out with a hamstring injury but now appears ready to go as Liverpool prepare to take on Burnley at Turf Moor this weekend. Arne Slot’s side will look to continue their perfect start to the season after kicking off the campaign with a 1-0 win over Arsenal.

Several Liverpool youngsters train with senior side on Wednesday

With Isak’s first session and Frimpong’s return taking the focus when Liverpool released training footage on Wednesday, a number of young stars were also involved. More recognisable players who have played for the first team like Jayden Danns and Kaide Gordon were involved but one name that stood out was Keyrol Figueroa.

The 19-year-old forward joined the Reds from FC Dallas in 2018 and made his debut for the Under-18s in 2021-22 when he was still at Under-16 level. He scored in the Under-21s most recent Premier League 2 outing as he came off the bench to help the young Reds beat Stoke City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Figueroa signed his first professional contract with the Reds in May 2024. The Liverpool club website describes him as a player “blessed with great pace” who “is capable of scoring spectacular goals.”

The trait for scoring spectacular goals may be something he learned from his father - former Wigan Athletic and Hull City man Maynor Figueroa.

Maynor Figueroa’s iconic Premier League goal for Wigan Athletic v Stoke City

It was December 12, 2009 and Figueroa was in action for Wigan against Stoke City. Wigan were awarded a free-kick just inside their own half and as the ball stopped dead, Figueroa decided to run up and thump an effort towards goal which he fired into the top corner past the sprawling Thomas Sorensen.

Most players were not ready for the action to resume but Figueroa was alert to score one of the most iconic goals in Premier League history. He only scored three goals in 143 games for Wigan in the Premier League but ensured his strike is etched into the competition’s folklore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Figueroa has got that quality and you see that he meant it - we will be seeing that goal for a long time,” said Wigan boss Roberto Martinez.

Speaking to the Liverpool club website about that moment, Keyrol Figueroa said earlier this year: “I said to my dad that there's going to be a day where I have the chance to do it and I'll try to do it.

"But he can't score bicycle kicks for a living, so it's alright!"