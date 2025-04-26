Graeme Souness is seen during the William Hill Premiership match between Rangers FC and Motherwell FC at Ibrox Stadium on March 01, 2025 in Glasgow, Scotland. | Getty Images

Former Liverpool defender Graeme Souness has been talking up one of Arne Slot’s players

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are preparing for a busy summer in the transfer window as they look to launch a strong defence of their anticipated Premier League title. The Reds are just one point from being crowned champions for a 20th time and winning the Premier League for a second time in five years.

Arne Slot is already looking ahead to next season with Manchester City expected to be mount a stronger challenge next season while Arsenal could pose a greater threat if they are able to sign a new striker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool have already tied down Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah to new deals. However, Trent Alexander-Arnold has yet to pen a new contract and it appears increasingly likely he will join Real Madrid on a free transfer in the summer. It leaves Liverpool with a major void to fill in the summer but former player and manager Graeme Souness believes the upcoming dilemma has been solved.

Graeme Souness says Salah and Van Dijk are "irreplaceable" but Conor Bradley can step up if Alexander-Arnold leaves

Discussing Slot’s potential summer business, Souness said via Sky Sports: “He's completed the biggest thing, getting [Van Dijk and Salah] to sign because there aren't replacements for them."

However, on Alexander-Arnold, he said: “I understand why Trent fancies another challenge with Real Madrid. He has been at Liverpool since he was 10 years old and won everything with them. He may go and not like it wherever he goes and come back, because I am sure he will be welcome.

"But in terms [of a replacement], they've got Conor Bradley, who I think is going to be a real player for Liverpool. High energy, and likes to get forward, gets to the byline more than Trent. Trent's got that ridiculous kicking ability that very few people I've ever seen play football have. But the other two are irreplaceable."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While fans will not want to lose Alexander-Arnold, he is the only player the Reds can immediately replace within their squad. Finding suitable players to fill the void left by Salah and Van Dijk would likely have proven very costly. So while Alexander-Arnold may be on the move, Slot already has solved the dilemma that will be presented by his departure.

Bradley has earned his chance if Alexander-Arnold leaves, says Carragher

Liverpool stalwart Jamie Carragher has also weighed in on Liverpool’s right-back situation and believes Bradley’s performances in the last 18 months have earned him a chance to show he can be the starting right-back for the Reds.

The Northern Ireland international burst onto the scene last season and produced a memorable performance in a 4-1 win over Chelsea. He has delivered many a strong displays and this campaign provided a moment for the ages with a crunching tackle on Kylian Mbappe in a 2-0 win over Real Madrid in the Champions League in November.

Carragher also told Sky Sports: "Trent was out for quite a while at different times, with injuries and Conor Bradley came in and did really well. He’s had a few injury problems himself this season and Trent has been the same. They’ve sort of alternated really, but I think [from] what we’ve seen in this last 18 months - I think the lad deserves to be given his head next season and it’s up to him to grab the opportunity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Liverpool will still have to go to the market and buy another player in that position, but I think sometimes we all know when a player gets signed, whether they are signed to be the first-choice or maybe to fill different positions. So for me I think the lad has done well enough."