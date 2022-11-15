Liverpool have been put up for sale by Fenway Sports Group.

Fenway Sports Group will only sell Liverpool to ‘the right people’.

That’s according to The Athletic reporter David Ornstein, who initially broke the story that the Reds had been put up for sale.

It’s been just more than a week since news emerged that Liverpool were on the market. FSG have owned the club since 2010, with the Reds winning the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, two League Cups, the Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup and Community Shield.

Several potential buyers have been linked with Liverpool - with one of those being Middle-Eastern based Dubai International Capital.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp has been critical of the World Cup taking place in Qatar, which starts this week, amid human rights abuses and laws against the LGBTQ+ community in the country.

And Ornstein, speaking on Sky Sports, believes that FSG would not sell Liverpool to a state nation.

Ornstein said: “He's [Klopp] just signed a new long-term contract and, from what we hear, he’s been reassured by the ownership that they’re not going to do this rapidly. They’re going to do it – if it happens – to the right people.

“And therefore, I think they would have that moral compass as well, FSG. I don’t think they will want to pass Liverpool into hands they’re not happy with.

“You're already hearing rumours within the industry that they’ve rejected approaches, or they’re not keen to go forward with, expressions of interest from parties that they perhaps don’t feel are the right route. And by that, many people would assume a nation-state because we've seen what's happened with Manchester City, Newcastle United, PSG and the sort of level of investment it takes to compete with that investment.

“Jurgen Klopp has almost hinted, in their existing model which is self-sustainable at Liverpool, that they're unable to do that. So it will be interesting for Klopp but I think FSG will be conscious of the same matters.

“But it is going to take someone with extremely deep pockets if it's going to be a full takeover because we're hearing reports of £4 billion which would take them above or around the levels Chelsea went to.”

Since Liverpool were put up for sale, director Mike Gordon has taken a backstep from his current position. His responsibilities will be fulfilled by Reds chief executive Billy Hogan.

Ornstein claims sources have told him it's because Gordon - FSG's president - will be 'focusing' on the potential sale.

He added: “You're seeing the signs already that things are starting to change at Anfield because Mike Gordon, who has been in charge of operations on a day-to-day perspective, we reported - it was also in the Boston Globe which is owned by John Henry - that Gordon is going to take a step back and Billy Hogan, the chief executive, is going to be taking on greater responsibility.