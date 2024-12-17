Southampton will be missing a key forward against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup quarter-final.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southampton have confirmed that Adam Armstrong will be absent for the Carabao Cup quarter-final against Liverpool.

The Saints forward has to serve a one-match suspension after picking up two bookings in the competition. Armstrong has scored three goals so far this term - one of which came in the Reds’ 3-2 win at St Mary’s in the Premier League last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southampton head into the tie without a permanent manager. The Premier League basement side opted to sack Russell Martin after a sobering 5-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur. The Saints have accrued just five points since their return to the top flight. Under-21s head coach Simon Rusk will take charge of the south-coast club.

Rusk has admitted Southampton have no new injuries. However, he is unsure if No.1 goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale will return from a finger injury he had surgery on last month. Gavin Bazunu, Will Smallbone, Ross Stewart and Juan Larios remain sidelined while Jack Stephens is suspended.

Rusk said via the club’s website: "No fresh injuries. I think it’ll be as is normal. We have a few players on their way back and that’s an ongoing situation. I’m sure over the next 24 hours we’ll hopefully get some news on the guys who might be close."

Liverpool will be missing Ibrahima Konate (knee), Conor Bradley (hamstring) and Andy Robertson (suspension) as they aim to take a step closer to defending the Carabao Cup. Kostas Tsimikas (ankle) was due back in training today but the Reds will have to make a decision as to whether he is ready. Diogo Jota came back from an almost two-month absence to net the equaliser in Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Fulham. However, the striker suffered a fresh concern after his return and missed training on Monday so will need to be assessed.