Ralph Hasenhuttl has been sacked as Southampton manager.

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Southampton have sacked manager Ralph Hasenhüttl ahead of their game against Liverpool this weekend.

The St Mary’s outfit suffered a sobering 4-1 loss to Newcastle United yesterday, which leaves them 18th in the table.

The Austrian had been charge of Southampton since December 2018 - but has been axed ahead of ther trip to Anfield on Saturday.

A Southampton statement said: “Southampton Football Club can confirm it has parted company with men’s first-team manager Ralph Hasenhüttl. First-team assistant coach Richard Kitzbichler has also today left the club.

“Hasenhüttl, who was appointed in December 2018, departs having made a significant contribution to the club, overseeing some memorable results and also playing a key role in the development of our club infrastructure, identity and playing squad. However, we now believe it is an appropriate time to make a change.

“Everyone involved with the club would like to express their sincere thanks to Ralph for all of his efforts, as well as the unwavering commitment he has shown throughout his time as manager.

