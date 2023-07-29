Russell Martin has declared that Romeo Lavia is set to be involved for Southampton in their latest pre-season friendly - despite being wanted by Liverpool.

The Reds are keen on the midfielder as they aim to replace Jordan Henderson and Fabinho. Henderson has joined Al-Ettifaq while Fabinho is closing in on a move towards fellow Saudi Arabia side Al-Ittihad.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jurgen Klopp's attention has turned towards Lavia to fill the void in Liverpool's engine room. So far, one bid of £37 million has been rebuffed but an improved offer is said to have been prepared.

Lavia was substituted at half-time in Southampton's 3-2 loss to Bournemouth earlier this week. Saints boss Martin admitted the 19-year-old had a 'lot in his head' on the night amid Liverpool's interest.

But as Southampton face Dutch side AZ Alkmaar this afternoon, Martin provided a squad update - and said everyone who featured against Bournemouth will be involved in the latest pre-season clash.

Speaking to the club's media team (via the Southern Daily Echo), Martin said: "Kamaldeen (Sulemana) is on the grass so he will be fine.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Stu Armstrong took a knock on Tuesday so he won't be involved but he should be back training on Monday. Sekou Mara, Joe Aribo, Jan Bednarek will all be back in training but not in time for this game.

"Apart from that the squad will be as it was on Tuesday night, albeit Prowsey (James Ward-Prowse) will be back in the squad which will be nice."

Southampton value Lavia at around £50 million. After the Bournemouth clash, Martin said: “The transfer window should close before the start of the season – it’s ridiculous in my opinion and certainly not helpful,” he said.

“We’re a club that has been relegated and has a lot of talent that people are attracted to, but we’ll prepare as if they will be here because we have to.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“There’s no guarantee that anyone will leave, it’s a lot of work with 27 players or whatever but we’ll give everyone a chance to get on the pitch.”

“I thought Romeo, considering what’s going on, to play tonight and do all that stuff, it was good for him to get on the pitch as he has not had the minutes other people have had.