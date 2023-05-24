Liverpool travel to Southampton on Sunday for their final fixture of the 2022-23 season (16.30 BST).

The end of the season comes at the wrong time for the Reds, having finally found some form. For much of the campaign, Jurgen Klopp’s side endured stuttering results and were unable to challenge for any major honours.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And although Liverpool have enjoyed a late flurry, winning seven of their past eight matches, it appears they’ll fall just short of their quest to qualify for the Champions League.

Fourth spot is still up for grabs but Manchester United need just one point from their remaining two games to book their spot in Europe’s elite club competition next term.

Still, Klopp will want to end this campaign strongly and ensure that maximum momentum is taken into 2023-24. Southampton, meanwhile, will at least want to give their fans some cheer about at St Mary’s having already finished bottom of the Premier League.