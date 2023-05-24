Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ex-BBC presenter says she was groped on live TV by Rolf Harris
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK
The Beatles' former bassist Chas Newby dies aged 81
Maddie McCann investigators seen with ‘bags of evidence’ near dam

Southampton vs Liverpool team news: eight players ruled out and three stars doubtful - gallery

Liverpool and Southampton injury news ahead of the Premier League fixture at St Mary’s.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 24th May 2023, 13:05 BST

Liverpool travel to Southampton on Sunday for their final fixture of the 2022-23 season (16.30 BST).

The end of the season comes at the wrong time for the Reds, having finally found some form. For much of the campaign, Jurgen Klopp’s side endured stuttering results and were unable to challenge for any major honours.

And although Liverpool have enjoyed a late flurry, winning seven of their past eight matches, it appears they’ll fall just short of their quest to qualify for the Champions League.

Most Popular

Fourth spot is still up for grabs but Manchester United need just one point from their remaining two games to book their spot in Europe’s elite club competition next term.

Still, Klopp will want to end this campaign strongly and ensure that maximum momentum is taken into 2023-24. Southampton, meanwhile, will at least want to give their fans some cheer about at St Mary’s having already finished bottom of the Premier League.

Ahead of the game, here is an early look at the injury news for both sides.

Related topics:SouthamptonTeam newsJurgen KloppChampions League