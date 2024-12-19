The Reds have hit a roadblock with this player as potential contracts are discussed behind the scenes.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While Liverpool were not expected to get involved in any significant transfer business in the new year, they have recently found themselves tangled in a web of rumours surrounding potential signings, sales and new contracts.

While the focus is heavily on those approaching the end of their deals, a new contract issue has flagged up. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are all just weeks away from being able to enter pre-agreements with other clubs. However, reports from Spain have claimed that Luis Díaz’s future is now once again in doubt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After Jurgen Klopp left the club, the Colombian reportedly said he no longer felt ‘comfortable’ at Anfield and exit links quickly churned out. Barcelona was the main club being discussed and Díaz’s father admitted it would be his son’s dream to play for the Catalan outfit.

Now, according to Fichajes, there has been a ‘lack of agreement on an improvement’ on Díaz’s current terms. The 27-year-old is under contract with Liverpool until 2027 but the report claims that his salary of €3 million (£2.4m) per year ‘no longer corresponds to his importance in the team’. The Reds are ‘not willing’ to renew a deal on these terms, which has thrown Díaz’s position at the club up into the air.

Amid these reported contract struggles, Barcelona’s ears have been pricked and they have ‘reactivated their interest’ in signing the winger, according to Spanish newspaper Sport. Liverpool reportedly value Díaz in the region of €80 million (£66m) but there could be room for a reduction in price. Milan and Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be monitoring the Colombian, who has nine goals and three assists so far this season.

Liverpool were expected to oversee a significant player overhaul during the summer, as Klopp’s departure stirred up many rumours. However, after the appointment of Arne Slot, the majority of his inherited squad have stayed together, but that could all change in 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Melissa Reddy recently suggested that both Salah and Van Dijk were unlikely to enter talks with other clubs in January but Alexander-Arnold’s situation remains something of a grey area. Caoimhin Kelleher also remains linked with an exit as he continues his search for a regular starting role.

With Díaz now back on Barcelona’s radar and Liverpool apparently unwilling to table a new deal, all signs point back to his father’s comments earlier in the year.

“The truth is that I know very little about Barcelona at the moment. It is true that Luis is a loyal Barcelona fan and it would be his dream to go there. So far I would like to thank Porto and Liverpool for the way they welcomed him and received him.

“Luis is a player who finds it easy to win [fans] over because of the way he is, because of his humility, his work, his dedication. He is a very disciplined player, thank God. There would be no problem if Luis came to Barcelona because it is a top team and one of the best in the world.”