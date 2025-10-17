'Special' Liverpool star among three players missing from training ahead of Man Utd

Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Things spotted from Liverpool training ahead of the Premier League fixture against Manchester United at Anfield.

Liverpool have uploaded training photos as they prepare for a return to action after the international break.

The Reds welcome fierce foes Manchester United to Anfield on Sunday, with the Premier League champions aiming to arrest a run of three successive defeats in all competitions.

Liverpool have had some injury concerns during the hiatus of the campaign, with Ibrahima Konate returning from France duty after sustaining a quad problem in the 2-1 loss at Chelsea. Meanwhile, Ryan Gravenberch was substituted at half-time in Holland’s victory over Finland with a slight hamstring issue.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference on Friday morning, Slot revealed that Konate and Gravenberch were set to be available and due to train. Indeed, the regular duo have been snapped rubbing shoulders with their team-mates at the AXA Training Centre.

Slot admitted that Alisson Becker is still unavailable because of a hamstring injury, meaning that Giorgi Mamardashvili will continue in goal.

The Liverpool boss did not give an update on Wataru Endo, though. The midfielder pulled out of Japan’s squad before the international break and missed games against Paraguay and Brazil.

Endo sustained his problem during his brief cameo at Chelsea. He was photographed entering the AXA Training Centre but was not spotted out on the grass or in the gym. That means that Endo could be doubtful to feature against United. The former Stuttgart man is a versatile figure as he’s able to play in central defence and at right-back if required.

“I think Wata has been really useful for us this season,” Slot said on Endo last campaign. “It’s not always a matter of how many minutes you play, you can be very important in two minutes and you can be less important in 90 minutes.

“What makes Wata special, in my opinion, is every time we have to rely on him – if it’s five, 10, 20 or 25 minutes – he shows up. That sounds much more simple than it is because if a player has hardly had a lot of playing time then to be mentally so strong that if the team needs you, you can bring your best performance in – that is not always easy.

“Because mostly you see players that don’t play a lot find it difficult to get their rhythm or their quality in the less playing time they get.

“The only thing is defending is always more easy than creating. So if you play a player who hasn’t played for a long time and he has to create something, it is always more difficult than defending. He’s been important for us and he will be important for us in the upcoming weeks as well.”

Another potential hint is that Trey Nyoni was spotted in training. The 18-year-old has been on the bench in the Premier League twice this term and started in the 2-1 win over Southampton in the Carabao Cup.