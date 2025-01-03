AFP via Getty Images

Real Madrid have expressed interest in signing Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Arne Slot has broken his silence over Real Madrid’s approach for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Liverpool vice-captain is out of contract at the end of the season and is still to sign a new deal. Real have been heavily linked with a move for Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer in the summer - and he can sign a pre-contract agreement.

But the European champions made an inquiry over signing the right-back in the January transfer window but have been rebuffed. Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti said: “It is difficult for me to talk about that in this context. But we are going to have to wait and see. We are focused on all these games in January and the game tomorrow [against Valencia] and I’ve got nothing more to say. It’s not sensible for me to speak about the market right now.

“I’m not going to speak about it because right now, here, is not the place to talk about it. We will see what will happen but I have a great squad. We have got injuries and problems with that but we are also able to overcome them.”

Slot has now addressed Madrid’s approach speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Liverpool’s clash against Manchester United on Sunday. “I speak to every player once and a while and Trent is the same. I spoke to him.

“I can completely understand the question but these conversations, I have never shared. It was a conversation as many others we had. Let’s leave it to that.

“If it would destabilise players then we would really have a problem. If you play at one of the biggest club in the world, everyone always talks about you - sometimes i relations to other clubs. If that destabilises them, that would have happened not only now but in the past six months because there were some talks about our players in the past six months and that didn’t destablise them.”

Then asked if he can categorically say Alexander-Arnold will not be leaving Liverpool this month, Slot replied: “I can tell you he is playing on Sunday and hopefully he brings the same performance and he has been for the past half-year because everyone has saw what a great first half of the season he has had, how much he is here and wants to win here. He played an incredible game against West Ham and we all remember that pass he gave for Mo. I see him on the training ground every day working his backside off and he is fully committed to us. He will play on Sunday if they don’t tell me he’s sick but I don’t expect him to.”