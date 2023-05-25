Register
‘Spoke with’ - Southampton drop key selection hint ahead of Liverpool clash

Liverpool play their final game of the Premier League season against Southampton.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 25th May 2023, 15:30 BST

Alex McCarthy looks set to again line up in goal for Southampton when they face Liverpool in the final game of the Premier League season.

The St Mary's clash looks set to be a dead rubber. The Reds' top-four hopes are slim, at best, with Manchester United needing just one point from their remaining two matches to qualify for the Champions League.

Southampton, meanwhile, have already been relegated and finished bottom of the table - with their 10-year top-flight stay coming to an end.

Gavin Bazunu served has No.1 goalkeeper for much of the season. However, for the previous five games, Alex McCarthy has been trusted between the posts by interim manager Ruben Selles.

Bazunu, 21, will likely be first choice in the Championship. But asked if it was a difficult decision to stick with McCarthy after the Saints' 3-1 loss to Brighton last weekend, Selles told the Daily Echo: “No, it wasn't difficult because I made a decision.

“I communicated to them some games ago and I will stay with my decision. They know the reasons, they know why. I spoke with both of them. And this is what it is.”

Jurgen Klopp could look to make changes to his Liverpool side if they are indeed out of the race for the top four. The likes of Joel Matip, Kostas Tsimikas, Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho could all feature. The Reds could also give final outings to Roberto Firmino, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain before they depart at the end of their respective contracts.

