Red Bull Salzburg sporting director Bernhard Seonbuchner. (Photo by BARBARA GINDL/APA/AFP via Getty Images)

Pep Lijnders has been appointed Red Bull Salzburg’s new manager.

Sporting director Bernhard Seonbuchner is relishing Pep Lijnders becoming Red Bull Salzburg’s new head coach.

Lijnders will take charge of the Austrian club at the end of the season after leaving Liverpool. The Dutchman has served as Jurgen Klopp’s assistant manager for the past six years - winning seven major trophies together including the Champions League and Premier League.

But with Klopp deciding to exit the Anfield hot seat, Lijnders too deemed it the right time for him to take a different path. The 41-year-old has had a desire to be a No.1 and gets the chance at Salzburg.

Die Roten Bullen have won the past 10 Austrian Bundesliga titles but face that streak ending this term. They are second to Sturm Graz ahead of their final game of the season against LASK.

The challenge for Lijnders will be to keep Salzburg at the top of the table and then try to have a run in Europe. Seonbuchner revealed that the club and Lijnders share similar ideas for the future.

He told Salzburg’s website: “We have been able to get an ideal candidate for the coaching position at FC Red Bull Salzburg in Pepijn Lijnders. He is a real football expert and has been a huge influence on a very successful time for Liverpool with his qualities in developing players.

“The discussions with him were a great success, and there was a clear agreement on the way we want to play, what we are about as a club, and where we want to go together. We are really looking forward to our time with him, but we will do everything we can to take the current season to a successful end first.”