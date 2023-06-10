Liverpool are eyeing more midfield players to bolster their options after completing the signing of Alexis Mac Allister on Thursday

Borussia Monchengladbach sporting director Roland Virkus has admitted the Bundesliga club are open to selling Manu Kone this summer - as long as the price is right.

The midfielder has been linked with a move to Liverpool, with widespread reports that talks were held during the week although a bid has yet to be submitted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Khephren Thuram is another player on the Reds’ shortlist as they seek to find replacements for outgoing midfield trio Alex Oxlade-Chamberlin, James Milner and Naby Keita.

All three players will be released at the end of the month when their contracts expire, with Keita already agreeing a return to Germany with Werder Bremen.

Kone is said to be available for around €35m and Virkus has sent a message to Liverpool along with other potential suitors.

“Our attitude is well-known,” Virkus told Kicker via 90 min. “If there are sums involved that a club like Borussia has to think about, we will do it.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kone was used as a defensive and central midfielder by Monchengladbach last season, playing 31 times for the club across all competitions. He has a contract until the summer of 2025 having first arrived in 2021.

The Reds completed a deal for Alexis Mac Allister on Thursday, making the Argetine World Cup winner their first signing of the summer.

Liverpool have also considered moves for Mason Mount and Ryan Gravenberch. Manchester United are preparing a formal offer for Mount as the Chelsea midfielder appears to prefer a move to Old Trafford.

He has held talks with both clubs as he seeks to leave Chelsea, although the Stamford Bridge club are to demand £70m for the player who has just one year remaining on his deal.

Advertisement

Advertisement