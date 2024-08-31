Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool have confirmed the departure of Kaide Gordon to Norwich City.

Kaide Gordon has completed a loan move to Norwich City.

The Liverpool winger joins the Championship club for the remainder of the 2024-25 season. Gordon has made seven first-team appearances since signing from Derby County for up to £3.4 million in February 2021.

The 19-year-old is highly regarded but missed the entire 2022-23 season because of injury and he was managed carefully last campaign. He now heads out to Norwich to get regular senior experience under his belt. Chances at Liverpool would have been slim following the arrival of Federico Chiesa from Juventus, which pushed Gordon further down the attacking pecking order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Norwich sporting director Ben Knapper told the club’s website: "Kaide is an exciting young player who we're looking forward to working with this season.

"We're thankful to everyone at Liverpool for trusting us with this next stage in his development, in what will be his first senior loan experience. He will add competition in wide areas, and we are hopeful this will be a mutually beneficial step for all parties."

Gordon said: "I'm really excited to be here, it was a quick turnaround but as soon as I heard Norwich were interested in me I definitely wanted to come here, so I'm really excited to get going.

"This is a great club, my first Liverpool game was at Carrow Road and the fans and atmosphere were great, which was a good experience for me."

Liverpool allowed Ben Doak to join Championship side Middlesbrough on loan earlier today. Nat Phillips (Derby County) and Marcelo Pitaluga (Livingston) also made temporary switches from Anfield.