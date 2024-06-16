Spurs make first move for Liverpool's Salah alternative as Reds join race for Bundesliga winner
Liverpool are facing major competition from a Premier League rival for a player reportedly viewed as the Reds first choice for a long-term replacement for Mo Salah.
The Egypt international will enter into the final 12 months of his current contract at Anfield this summer and there has been speculation suggesting a number of Saudi Arabian Pro League clubs are considering a big money move for the Reds legend. After scoring 211 goals in 349 appearances to help Liverpool win several major trophies during his seven-year stay with the club, new manager Arne Slot will hope he can retain Salah as he looks to build on the foundations put in place by his predecessor Jurgen Klopp.
There have been widespread reports suggesting Liverpool are putting contingency plans together in case Salah is tempted away - but one reported target is said to have received an offer from Premier League rivals in recent days. Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo have claimed Tottenham Hotspur have made an initial offer of around £42m for Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo - although their opening bid has been rejected by the La Liga outfit, who will hold out for the £50m release clause in the Japan international’s contract to be met.
Serie A club Napoli and Saudi club Al-Hilal have also shown an interest in the former Real Madrid and Real Mallorca winger in recent years - and Real Madrid are said to be watching on with interest after they agreed a sell-on clause in the deal that took Kubo to Sociedad during the summer of 2022.
Liverpool enter race for Dutch star impressing under Xabi Alonso
Reports in Spain have also claimed Liverpool have joined the long list of clubs that are keen to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong.
The former Celtic man was in stunning form last season as Xabi Alonso’s side cantered to the Bundesliga title - but his performances have reportedly attracted the attention of several clubs including the likes of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Manchester City. However, Spanish news outlet Fichajes have now claimed Liverpool are ready to join the ‘hard-fought fight’ to sign the Dutch international as Arne Slot looks to put his own stamp on the squad he inherited from Jurgen Klopp.
