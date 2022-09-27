What have Liverpool supporters made of Harry Maguire being in the England squad over one of their stars?

England boss Gareth Southgate’s decision to leave out Trent Alexander-Arnold from his squad has been questioned by many people of a Liverpool persuasion.

The Reds star was left out as the Three Lions ended up drawing 3-3 with Germany at Wembley.

There was also no room for AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori, West Ham United winger Jarrod Bowen or Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse.

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire was included though but has been heavily criticised against after making a couple of mistakes that led to Germany’s goals.

The former Leicester City man is out of form at the moment and has been dropped by his club side, whilst Alexander-Arnold has made a positive start to the season for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Maguire is short of confidence and could face a battle in getting into the England squad for the World Cup in Qatar this winter.

Advertisement

Here is what Liverpool fans made of Southgate’s decision to include him against Germany and not Alexander-Arnold.

@Eric61342617 “It’s loyalty all gone wrong! Maguire has no quality. But across back 4 England generally are very weak...”

@LFCScouser96 “So if you’re leaving TAA out of the squad, surely that means you have to leave out Maguire, Shaw and Rice due to poor form?”

@SajadIqbalLFC “Typical England! Leaving out arguably one of the best right backs in the history of English football. Shocking how bad Southgate has treated him when players like Maguire are still in the squad. Trent will come back a different machine for #LFC.”

@Justin022002 “James has been awful tonight, Maguire his usual self and although I’m gutted for Trent on a personal level IF he don’t go to the World Cup BUT it’s positive for Liverpool and he can put his energy into us and PROVING A POINT AGAIN!!”

@drewturner_ “Oh yeah picking on Harry Maguire to rely on defending...he was at fault for 2 goals yesterday.”

Advertisement

@EastAtlantaBeta “I assume anybody who speaks about Maguire positively is trolling or being paid to say nice things about him. Trent and Maguire are not even close to the same lol.”

@TaintlessRed “Maguire makes more defensive errors than Trent btw. But he’s backed to the hilt by Southgate despite being limited in other ways while Trent even when he was excelling year on year was still always ignored.”

@AnfieldFix “I think what’s funniest about Trent England discourse is the fact that most England supporters unanimously agree that Southgate’s an idiot for persisting to start Maguire, whilst also arguing he’s a genius for not utilising the best right back in the world.”