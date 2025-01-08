Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool have been re-linked with a player they were initially considering a £33m offer for.

With the January transfer window now in full swing, both incoming and outgoing rumours continue to surround Liverpool as they push for the Premier League title. The Reds did not get their new year off to the start they’d hoped for after drawing 2-2 to Manchester United, but thanks to Arsenal also dropping points to Brighton, they have kept their six-point lead at the top of the table.

Liverpool are unlikely to allow any senior players to leave Anfield halfway through a title-challenging season but they could sanction a permanent move for Ben Doak. The Scotland international is attracting significant attention from Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town and a January exit could be on the cards.

As far as new signings go, Arne Slot has admitted he is happy with his current team during his pre-Carabao Cup press conference. Whether Liverpool end up signing new firepower this window remains to be seen but the rumours continue to do the rounds.

The Premier League leaders are one of the teams linked with Alexander Isak, who has become hot property at Newcastle United. His blistering form has earned the attention of several clubs this season but this isn’t the first time Liverpool have tried to sign the Sweden international.

Jurgen Klopp wanted Isak at Liverpool

A report from El Nacional back in 2021 claimed the Reds had put Isak on their transfer list as Jurgen Klopp looked to sign a natural, goalscoring No.9. The report said Isak, who was playing for Real Sociedad at the time, fit the former manager’s plans ‘like a glove’.

Liverpool had been considering tabling a €40 million (£33m) offer to bring Isak to the Premier League. However, just a year later, rivals Newcastle splashed a club record £63 million on the Swede, and he’s been a crucial part of the team ever since.

Some Liverpool fans have been looking back at the original links with Isak and wishing the club had struck a deal when they had the opportunity. Since the talk of the Reds pondering a £33 million bid, Isak’s value has skyrocketed. With 50 goals in 89 games for the Magpies, and 17 Premier League goalscoring contributions 18 appearances so far this season, Newcastle see Isak as one of their prized assets. The Telegraph recently reported that Newcastle value Isak in excess of £150 million and pundits believe this to be a fair asking price for the in-form goalscorer.

Pundits full of praise for Alexander Isak

Jamie Carragher recently told Isak how much he admires him and admitted that he would pay £150 million to sign him for any club. When Newcastle beat Manchester United in December, Isak almost immediately took a grip on the match. After scoring the opener just four minutes in, the Magpies earned a 2-0 victory to keep their Champions League hopes ticking over.

“He can play as the target man, he can score goals, he can make runs in behind. I actually think he could almost play as a No.10, he could probably almost play with another striker, as he's got the ability to actually drop in and pick the ball,” Carragher said on Sky Sports.

“He's just been a sensation, and there's been a lot of great signings, we should say under Eddie Howe. He is the best striker in the Premier League right now, and he is, I don't think it's actually close right now, I think he's the real standout.”