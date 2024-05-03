Stats prove ex-Liverpool star wrong over 'selfish' Mohamed Salah comments

Graeme Souness. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Graeme Souness’s latest comments on Mohamed Salah claiming he is a ‘selfish’ player are not only crass, but factually and statistically false.

Speaking on the latest podcast of ‘Three Up Front’ with Simon Jordan and Troy Deeney, the ex-Liverpool midfielder, who played almost 250 times for the club, tore into Salah for his inability to be a team player. “Salah is the most selfish player I have ever witnessed. Even prior to that game, whenever Klopp takes him off, he is never happy about it.

“That is what you want from your players, if you take them off on two goals, they should want to stay on to score a third. When Sadio Mané was there they’d fall out all the time. Salah has been world class in his time at Liverpool. Goals change games and his goals have had an enormous influence on Liverpool since he’s been at the club. I think he still gets into the Arsenal team and certainly would’ve gotten into the Manchester City team over the past five years.”

To quickly debunk Souness’s claims, since the start of the 2017/18 season when Salah arrived at Liverpool, only Kevin De Bruyne has more assists. Plus, Salah has three Premier League seasons in which he has registered 10 goals and 10 assists and only four other players have managed this feat across the league’s history.

Granted, he is a goalscorer first and foremost which has meant he has shown the typical selfish tendencies that top forwards have. This is evident in his average of 3.65 shots per game across his seven seasons at the club in the league.