Liverpool takeover latest news after FSG put the club up for sale.

It’s now been two weeks since it emerged that Fenway Sports Group (FSG) had put Liverpool up for sale.

Since then, it’s been the hot topic of conversation when it comes to the Reds. Indeed, Liverpool chairman Tom Werner and FSG partner Sam Kennedy have both confirmed that reports are true, with the former admitting he believes the American group will still be at the helm for the foreseeable future.

FSG won’t sell to the wrong party - whether that’s either percentage or the club or a complete takeover.

Plenty of names have been linked with Liverpool so far. They include Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment and Dubai International Capital. Even former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor has thrown his hat into the ring.

There is a thought that investment will come from another USA-based party, though, and Steve Ballmer’s name has been mentioned.

Ballmer is the former CEO of Microsoft with an estimated wealth of $80 billion, as per Forbes. He has owned NBA team Los Angeles Clippers since 2014, which he bought for $2 billion.

Advertisement

Indeed, Ballmer is someone who, on paper, could fit the bill for Liverpool. Having been voted the best owner in the NBA by The Athletic in 2020, it underlines the esteem he’s held in. And with FSG reportedly slapping a £4 billion price tag on the Reds, Ballmer would have the funds.

However, it appears that Ballmer is unlikely to venture into the world of Premier League ownership.

According to LA Times reporter Sam Farmer, Ballmer was asked if he’d be interested in buying another sport franchise in a recent interview. And Ballmer insisted that his full focus was on the Clippers - which seemingly rules him out of a potential Anfield purchase.

Farmer posted on Twitter: “I see there's a rumor [sic] out there linking Steve Ballmer and the Liverpool Football Club.

“While I don't claim to know the veracity of that, I do know that when I sat down with Ballmer recently and asked if he would be interested in buying any other sports franchises he said no.

Advertisement