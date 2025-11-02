Steven Gerrard makes Arne Slot claim after Liverpool response to ‘keyboard warriors’

Steven Gerrard has praised Arne Slot's approach to recent Liverpool pressure | Getty Images

Steven Gerrard has praised Arne Slot for how he has handled the mounting pressure as Liverpool manager in recent weeks.

The Reds broke their miserable Premier League dip on Saturday with a much-needed win over Aston Villa. Mohamed Salah scored his 250th goal for the club and Ryan Gravenberch netted on his return to secure a big win for the reigning champions.

The win was Liverpool’s first in the league since the end of September, having suffered four consecutive defeats to Crystal Palace, Chelsea, Manchester United and Brentford.

Prior to Saturday’s clash, Slot’s position at the club was being debated online, to the point where BBC Sport’s chief football writer Phil McNulty reported there is ‘no chance’ the Dutchman’s job is under pressure.

Steve McManaman slammed these discussions as an ‘avalanche of nonsense’ following Liverpool’s win over Villa. Gerrard also backed how Slot has dealt with the fallout over the last month.

Dissecting Liverpool’s latest performance on TNT Sports, the former Reds captain applauded Slot’s ‘calm’ approach to the turbulent few weeks.

“I think he [Slot] has handled the last couple of weeks really well, he has been calm, he has been under immense pressure,” Gerrard said after the match.

“So have his players, but that is the demand here of Liverpool Football Club especially on the back of becoming champions, they do not rest on that. It is about parking that up and going for the next prizes. So he has handled it well, it is a great win, a big win.

Both Gerrard and McManaman dismissed the recent debates over Slot’s future and the mounting negativity online as noise from ‘keyboard warriors’. Gerrard compared the current football climate to his playing days, with there now more ways for players and managers to face backlash off the pitch.

“Compared to when we played there are a lot more people with microphones and cameras in front of their face, there are a lot more keyboard warriors and a lot of unnecessary noise. But it is football in the modern age, you have to take the rough with the smooth, that is life.”

McManaman praised Liverpool’s win against Aston Villa in the face of recent criticism, and defended that some of it was unwarranted.

“There has been a lot of nonsense spoken. Yes, you can take criticism, the right criticism at the right times and their performance, particularly against Brentford, probably warranted criticism, some of the other games not so much.

“But there was an avalanche of nonsense spoken and they know that. They are not immune to any of it all and it is far more noticeable now because people have got things to do and podcasts to sell and all this nonsense, so everybody is click-baiting this and getting involved. It is just everywhere at the moment, you cannot avoid it. The only way you can respond is by doing that tonight.”

Liverpool have little time to rest and enjoy their win, as a blockbuster clash with Real Madrid in the Champions League looms on Tuesday.