Steven Gerrard in Anfield crowd for Liverpool vs Southampton after Aston Villa sacking
Steven Gerrard is in the crowd for Liverpool vs Southampton.
Steven Gerrard is at Anfield to watch Liverpool face Southampton in the Premier League.
The club legend is with his son, Leo, as he makes a public appearance since being sacked as Aston Villa manager.
Gerrard was relieved of his duties last month, having been in charge at Villa Park less than a year.
Most Popular
Gerrard is one of the greatest players in Liverpool history. He made 710 appearances for the Reds, scoring 186 goals annd captained the club to Champions League glory in Istanbul in 2005.