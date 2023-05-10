Steven Gerrard’s name has been thrown into the mix to take on a new managerial role next season and updated odds could hint towards his return to the Premier League.

After a successful spell in Scotland with Rangers, the Liverpool legend made the move back to England’s top flight to take the next step in his coaching career. He joined Aston Villa in 2022 and lasted just under 12 months before he was dismissed from his position.

Gerrard has taken some time off but has recently been linked with the Nottingham Forest job, which would see him replace Steve Cooper after a difficult first season back in the Premier League. At this moment in time, the Reds are fighting to avoid relegation with just three matches left to play this campaign.

It isn’t news that the former midfielder is tipped for a new role, but bookmakers have since boosted Gerrard’s odds to take over the reins at the City Ground. He is now listed as 1/2 to become the new Nottingham Forest manager, which is head and shoulders above the other apparent candidates.

Patrick Vieira is second favourite at 5/1, with Ralph Hassenhuttl and Rafa Benitez behind him at 8/1 and 12/1 respectively. Jorge Sampaoli, Jesse Marsch, and Nuno Espirito Santo are all tipped at 14/1 to take the job.