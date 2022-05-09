Philippe Coutinho is on loan at Aston Villa from Barcelona and will face his former club Liverpool tomorrow night in the Premier League.

Steven Gerrard remains keen for Aston Villa to sign Philippe Coutinho on a permanent basis as the pair prepare to face former club Liverpool.

Coutinho left Anfield for Barcelona for a staggering £142 million in January 2018 - but the Reds have not looked back since.

Liverpool reinvested the money to sign Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker, with Jurgen Klopp's side going on to win the Champions League and Premier League - as well as challenging for the quadruple this season.

Coutinho, on the other hand, struggled to make an impact at Barca and was loaned to Villa in the January transfer window.

So far, the Brazilian has recorded four goals and three assists for Gerrard's outfit - although he was benched for their 3-1 win at Burnley on Saturday.

Liverpool make the trip to Villa tomorrow where they're looking to keep up the pressure on Manchester City in the title race.

And Gerrard insists he wants Coutinho - who reportedly has a £33 million option to buy in his contract - to remain at the club next season.