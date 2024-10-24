Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Curtis Jones enjoyed a magnificent performance in Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Chelsea.

Steven Gerrard is adamant Curtis Jones has the qualities to become a Liverpool regular starter - and must now find consistency.

The midfielder has been held in high regard since breaking through to the Reds’ first team from the academy. But what has eluded Jones over several seasons has been playing week in, week out. Injuries have played their part, while he’s also been down the pecking order while fit.

However, Jones delivered what many agree was his best performance of his career in Liverpool’s 2-1 victory over Chelsea. He won the penalty for Mo Salah’s opening goal and had another overturned by VAR before scoring the Reds’ second goal. Just as importantly, he was excellent defensively to nullify the threat of Cole Palmer.

Jones now has to build on that display, with Liverpool facing Premier League title rivals Arsenal on Sunday. Gerrard worked with the 23-year-old when he was Liverpool under-18s head coach and knows his quality. But producing the good for a prolonged period is needed if he’s to be first choice in Arne Slot’s midfield.

Speaking to Redmen TV's during their fundraiser for Zoe's Place Baby Hospice, Gerrard said: “I’ve been a huge fan of Curtis for a very long time. I was lucky enough to have the opportunity to coach him and help him with a few things when he was a young player at the academy.

“But I think now this needs to be Curtis’ time. He’s coming into the prime years from an age point of view. I think he’s got a real strong profile as a midfielder.

“He was always extremely fit and robust so, for me now, it’s about Curtis trying to find that consistent level week in, week out and really owning that shirt in the middle of the park, because he’s certainly got the talent and the ability.

“I think to stay in the Liverpool team and perform at a real consistent high level, it’s about resetting yourself every couple of days. You’ve got to reset your mentality to perform at that level, to keep the shirt, because the performance against Chelsea was I believe as strong in a Liverpool shirt – and I’m not just saying that because that’s fresh.

“I think it was a real high-class performance; running into the box, that’s a strength. He’s capable of scoring more goals. He’s creative, he can play out, he’s got the strengths to really own one of the positions in that midfield, and I hope he really finds that level of consistency because I know he’s got it.”

Lee Carsley, who served as England interim manager before Thomas Tuchel’s appointment, is also a big admirer of Jones. Carsley was the Toxteth-born man’s boss when England earned European Championship under-21 glory in the summer of 2023.

Carsley said: “Curtis Jones would be up there with the most talented players I’ve worked with. He’s got everything that you need as a midfielder. He can run, he is very, very fast, he’s powerful, he can score, he can assist, he can defend, he can take the ball – all he needs is opportunity. “The way he’s played when I’ve seen him play, he’s been outstanding. He just needed to stay fit.”