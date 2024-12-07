Will the Merseyside derby be postponed? Latest news as Everton and Liverpool issue joint statement.

Aintree Racecourse have made the decision to abandon today’s Becher Chase meeting.

Due to Storm Darragh, the famous circuit has opted to cancel one of its biggest days of its calendar. Aintree Racecourse is located just three miles away from Goodison Park ahead of the Merseyside derby against Everton and Liverpool today.

A statement from the racecourse said: “Unfortunately, The Boylesports Becher Chase Day has been abandoned following our morning inspection. We have continued to monitor conditions and the weather forecast throughout the night and into this morning, and we are already experiencing significant gusts of wind which are causing damage to the track infrastructure. The outlook for the day is for further significant winds, making it unsafe for racing. The safety of our participants, visitors and teams is our number one priority.”

Everton are expected to continue to hold talks with respective safety agencies this morning about whether the game should go ahead. As things stand, the match will take place at 12.30 GMT kick-off.

An amber weather warning is in place, with inland winds of up to 70mph forecast. The Met Office has said that ‘flying debris and falling trees could result in a danger to life' and that 'roads, bridges and railway lines may close, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights'.

A joint statement from Everton and Liverpool released yesterday evening said: “Supporters attending Saturday's Merseyside derby at Goodison Park are advised to allow extra time for travel and remain alert to Met Office weather warnings.

“An amber severe wind warning has been issued by the Met Office for Merseyside from 1am GMT on Saturday, with wind gusts of 60mph to 70mph likely. The warning for wind is expected to remain in place until 6am on Sunday.

“Given the weather warning, fans are advised to allow extra time for their journey and take extra care. Supporters are also advised to keep a close eye on travel and weather guidance in their area to assist with travel planning for the Premier League fixture (12.30pm kick-off).”