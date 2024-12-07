Will the Merseyside derby be cancelled? Latest news as Everton and Liverpool issue joint statement.

Everton will this morning continue to hold discussions over fan safety ahead of the final Merseyside derby against Liverpool at Goodison Park (12.30 GMT kick-off).

Storm Darragh has hit the North West, although the game is still set to go ahead as things stand. Everton held talks with local safety agencies yesterday as an amber weather warning is in place. Wind gusts of up to 70mph inland are forecast.

Weather service the Met Office say that 'flying debris and falling trees could result in a danger to life' and that 'roads, bridges and railway lines may close, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights'.

In a joint statement last night, Everton and Liverpool urged fans travelling to Goodison to give themselves plenty of time to get there. It said: "Supporters attending Saturday's Merseyside derby at Goodison Park are advised to allow extra time for travel and remain alert to Met Office weather warnings.

"An amber severe wind warning has been issued by the Met Office for Merseyside from 1am GMT on Saturday, with wind gusts of 60mph to 70mph likely. The warning for wind is expected to remain in place until 6am on Sunday. Given the weather warning, fans are advised to allow extra time for their journey and take extra care.

"Supporters are also advised to keep a close eye on travel and weather guidance in their area to assist with travel planning for the Premier League fixture (12.30pm kick-off)."

Merseyrail have already cancelled some trains on services to Ormskirk and Hunts Cross this morning because of 'obstruction on the track at St Michaels'. There is also disruption on the New Brighton and Ellesmere Port lines. A statement said: “Storm Darragh is expected to cause significant rainfall and high winds across the region over the weekend, Saturday 7 - Sunday 8 December. Customers are advised to check our website, app, and social media channels before travelling this weekend for the latest travel information."

Merseyside Police have recommended against non-essential travel in a separate statement and are advising those who do need to make essential journeys to be vigilant. A post on Merseyside Police's X account said: "Stay safe, plan ahead and avoid any non-essential travel until conditions have improved

"Residents are advised to check the relevant local authority pages for details. If you need to make an essential journey during the storm, please plan ahead and drive carefully. Remember to give vulnerable road users including cyclists, motorcyclists and pedestrians more room than usual. They are more likely to be blown around by side winds – always keep a safe distance.Those using public transport are advised to check for any disruption before they travel."

Championship games Plymouth vs Oxford United and Cardiff City vs Watford have been postponed, while the Welsh FA has cancelled all matches this weekend.

Goodison will host the Merseyside derby for the 120th and final time before Everton move to their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock next season.