Will the Merseyside derby be postponed? Storm Darragh is set to bring winds of up to 80mph as Everton host Liverpool at Goodison Park.

Everton and Liverpool have issued a joint statement ahead of the Merseyside derby as Storm Darragh prepares to hit the region.

An amber weather warning will be in place when the final meeting between the fierce rivals at Goodison Park takes place tomorrow (12.30 GMT). There will be wind gusts of up to 70mph and the Met Office has issued a ‘danger to life’ warning.

The Welsh FA have postponed all games this weekend while Plymouth Argyle’s clash against Oxford United in the Championship has fallen foul of the weather. Everton and Liverpool are urging fans to give themselves extra time to travel to Goodison and take extra care. The clubs said: “Supporters attending Saturday's Merseyside derby at Goodison Park are advised to allow extra time for travel and remain alert to Met Office weather warnings.

“An amber severe wind warning has been issued by the Met Office for Merseyside from 1am GMT on Saturday, with wind gusts of 60mph to 70mph likely. The warning for wind is expected to remain in place until 6am on Sunday.

“Given the weather warning, fans are advised to allow extra time for their journey and take extra care. Supporters are also advised to keep a close eye on travel and weather guidance in their area to assist with travel planning for the Premier League fixture (12.30pm kick-off).”

Conditions will certainly be tricky for both sides. Liverpool go into the game top of the Premier League and seven points clear. Everton are in 15th after a 4-0 win over Wolves earlier this week.

Arne Slot will take charge of his first Merseyside derby as Reds head coach and admits that the wind gusts may be a factor when planning for the game. He said: “The weather is not a consideration at the moment but we take this into consideration for choices we make, the execution of the players, not the line-up. The wind in your back, impacts certain actions. There are many things we take into account."