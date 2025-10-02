Former Everton footballer Duncan Ferguson acknowledges the fans during a lap of honour following the Premier League match between Everton FC and Southampton FC at Goodison Park on May 18, 2025 in Liverpool, England. Goodison Park, home of Everton Football Club since August 24, 1892, will play host to its final Men's First Team fixture today ahead of the clubs move to the Hill Dickinson Stadium for the 2025/26 season. | Getty Images

Former Everton striker Duncan Ferguson has predicted who will win the Premier League out of Liverpool and Arsenal

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Premier League title race took a major twist last weekend and it felt like a pivotal moment despite it only being six games into the 2025-26 season.

Liverpool suffered their first defeat of the campaign as Eddie Nketiah struck for Crystal Palace in the 97th minute to clinch a 2-1 win at Selhurst Park for Oliver Glasner’s side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Arsenal defeated Newcastle United 2-1 at St James’ Park with a 96th minute goal to snatch three points and move within two points of leaders Liverpool. The Reds sit above the Gunners thanks to their 1-0 win over Mikel Arteta’s side at Anfield back in August.

There is still a long, long way to go before anything is decided with 32 games left to play. Manchester City can also not be written out of the equation as they came within a whisker of beating Arsenal in North London just under two weeks ago.

Duncan Ferguson picks Arsenal to win Premier League title over Liverpool

Speaking on Sky Sports Monday Night Football, Everton legend Duncan Ferguson was assessing the Premier League title race and tipped Arsenal to finally clinch the domestic crown after finishing second for the last three seasons.

He said: “Arsenal have scored the second most goals in the league. So yeah, maybe they have been a wee bit defensive in certain games but they’ve scored a lot of goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So yeah, they’ve done well. They score goals but the handbrake is possible in certain situations.”

Asked if he tipped the Gunners to finish above Liverpool, Ferguson said: “I do yeah. The wee bit I have seen of Liverpool this year and what I have seen of Arsenal - Arsenal look a stronger team.

“And the manager has been in there for a few years now and they’ve come second three time - I think this could be their year.”

How the upcoming fixtures are shaping up for Liverpool and Arsenal

Liverpool head to Chelsea in their next Premier League outing while Arsenal host West Ham United. The Hammers sacked Graham Potter last weekend and replaced him with former Wolves and Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo. They earned a 1-1 draw at Everton on Monday night and already look a tougher prospect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After this weekend, it is another round of international games before Premier League sides return in mid-October. Arsenal make the short trip to Fulham while Liverpool are at home to Manchester United, with current Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim under serious pressure at Old Trafford.

Liverpool then journey to Brentford on October 25 while Arsenal are at home to Crystal Palace the following day. The Gunners travel to Burnley on November 1 with Liverpool in action later in the day as they host Aston Villa.

In the final round of games before the November international break, Arsenal make the long trip to Sunderland while Liverpool have a huge game away at Manchester City.