Roy Keane was left hugely impressed by what he saw from Liverpool and Manchester City in their key Premier League clash.

Roy Keane was left stunned with Liverpool’s clash with Manchester City on Sunday evening.

In what was billed as a title six-pointer, both teams put everything on the line and battled for a winner until the very final minute.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

City started well and dominated the first half, going in at the break with a 2-1 lead thanks to goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus, either side of a Diogo Jota equaliser.

But Liverpool levelled the score within a minute of the restart through Sadio Mane and performed excellently in the second 45’.

The two sides put on a classic, and it will go down as one of the games of the season, despite the clash not putting us any further to finding out who will take the title this season.

And like many watching on, Manchester United legend turned pundit Keane was left stunned by what he saw.

“The quality...and what impressed me with all these quality players was their desire to keep going and to try to win the game at the end,” he said on Sky Sports.

“Chances...no team was going to dominate the game for long spells because there is so much quality on both sides.

Sadio Mane celebrates scoring for Liverpool. Picture: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

“Liverpool struggled to get going, but they showed their character in the second half.

“They were out early. Klopp obviously had a go at them at half-time and said, ‘listen, you better start showing your true colours’.

“We saw that in the second half, and City had some good chances as well.

“Again, it was a great reminded to us all of what this game is really about.