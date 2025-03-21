Liverpool star Luis Diaz was a key part of Colombia’s efforts against Brazil but they couldn’t make a result stick.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luis Diaz soaked up a lot of praise for his latest efforts on international duty with Colombia. The Liverpool winger was the star of the show for his country in their World Cup qualifying clash against Brazil, but a last gasp goal from Vinicius Junior snatched hopes of a result away from Colombia.

Nestor Lorenzo’s side went 1-0 down just six minutes into the clash after Vinicius was fouled inside the box. Barcelona’s Raphinha stepped up to convert the spot-kick, piling the pressure on Colombia with more than 80 minutes still to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it was Diaz who clawed back some hope with a well-worked goal to beat teammate Alisson in the Brazil goal. Lucho, described as ‘the man who doesn’t fear Brazil’, netted a cool goal to force the scoreline level.

Things looked to end 1-1 until Real Madrid sensation Vinicius netted a 99th minute winner for the five-time World Cup champions. But regardless of the result, Diaz reaped a lot of the praise.

Colombia media praises Luis Diaz goal vs Brazil

El Colombiano gave a run through of La Tricolor’s result and summarised his impact on the match, as well as his record against Brazil.

“The ball reached James Rodriguez, the team's mastermind, who, with his magic intact, threaded a surgical pass. Diaz controlled, hooked, and with the coolness of a predator, blasted past Alisson Becker. A stunning goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Once again, Lucho fought against Brazil, once again his rebellious cry in a hostile setting. Four of his 17 goals for the national team have come against the Verdeamarela, confirming that his game shines even more against the giants.”

Sports Illustrated offered a 6.8/10 rating to Diaz for his efforts, while another local outlet in El Espectador wrote the following: “After recovering a ball on the edge of the box, James Rodriguez saw Luis Diaz approaching alone on the left and passed the ball to him. The Liverpool winger cut inside and unleashed a right-footed shot that surprised the Brazilian goalkeeper, who, despite stretching, couldn't reach the ball due to his well-placed shot.”

When is Luis Diaz next in action?

Colombia are back in action on Wednesday, March 26th as they prepare to take on Paraguay in their next World Cup Qualifying clash. As one of their most influential players, he can be expected to start the game.

Diaz and co will come up against a Paraguay side in strong form, having not lost a match since July last year. However, the last time Colombia met with La Albirroja during last year’s Copa America, they enjoyed a 2-1 win thanks to goals from Daniel Munoz and Jefferson Lerma.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diaz will return to domestic action on April 2nd, as the Merseyside Derby at Anfield looms. Liverpool now have all their focus on winning the Premier League, following their disappointing week in both the Champions League and Carabao Cup.