Harvey Elliott of Liverpool with before ex Liverpool player Daniel Sturridge the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 Second Leg match between Liverpool FC and Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield on March 11, 2025 in Liverpool, England.

Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge believes there is more to come from his former club after they won the Premier League

Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge is confident there will be some key pieces of recruitment and retention at Anfield after they won the Premier League title - as he backed Arne Slot to achieve even success more at the Reds.

Liverpool were officially crowned Premier League champions on Sunday afternoon as they hammered Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 at Anfield. Mass celebrations followed with those inside Anfield remaining for as long as they could to bask in the glory with the players. Thousands gathered outside Anfield to join in with the celebrations as supporters made up for lost time after Covid-19 restrictions denied them the chance to celebrate together back in 2020.

Sturridge, who won the 2019 Champions League with Liverpool, believes his former club will now be working behind the scenes to ensure that more titles will be won and is confident that there will be some key bits of recruitment and that the best players will be tied down to new deals.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Sturridge said after the game: “I truly believe there is more that Liverpool can achieve. There's more for them, there's more titles, they've got it now. They know they can do it.

“When a manager comes in and does it in his first season, it gives you that belief that you can go on and replicate it. I'm sure there will be some recruitment, contracts that will be sewn up to keep their best players for longer periods of time. This is just the beginning for the manager and for these players and I'm really excited for them.”

Liverpool have of course already tied Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah down to new contracts while a question remains over Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future. A big summer is expected at Liverpool after making just one signing ahead of the new season in Federico Chiesa.

Slot on becoming part of Liverpool history

Arne Slot has won the league in his first season at the club. He made sure to pay tribute to Jurgen Klopp after the title was won, as he chanted the German’s name in the middle of the pitch.

Discussing the title win, Slot said: “That is so, so special. The moment I knew I would become the new head coach over here, that's already a moment that you're so proud of – to be part of such a great football club. Then now to be part of the history of this football club is something I think I could only have dreamt of two, three or four years ago. I don't know if it's funny or not but I think four, five or six years ago it was the first time when I was here when Pep Lijnders invited me – that was against Tottenham and I think they won that game 4-0 somewhere around Christmas time.

“We all know what happened around Tottenham one or two years ago, so now to win it against them is quite special. The [person] I was with was my sporting director at Cambuur Leeuwarden where I worked back then, he showed me that we were visiting a match from the U21s where Trent [Alexander-Arnold] and Joe [Gomez] were involved in that game. So, a special day and not the first time I was here when we played Tottenham.”